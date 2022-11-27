Sunday 27 November 2022
type here...
Search

Pandemic Has Led to ‘Silent Crisis’ in Education in Latin America, Caribbean

The region is navigating a complex scenario of great uncertainty

ReportsLatin America
Avatar photo
By Reuters
Paying the bills

Latest

La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's 1-0 win over Japan early...
Read more

Five Steps to Receiving a Business Loan

A business loan is a regular procedure for any...
Read more

Pandemic Has Led to ‘Silent Crisis’ in Education in Latin America, Caribbean

Q REPORTS (Reuters) Santiago, Chile — The social and...
Read more

Why Canada wants 1.5 million immigrants by 2025

Q REPORTS (BBC Mundo) Canada is betting on immigration...
Read more

Children’s Hospital reported this week occupancy of up to 120% due to respiratory viruses

QCOSTARICA - The Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) -...
Read more

Costa Rica officially celebrated Thanksgiving Day for the first time

QCOSTARICA - For the first time and officially, Costa...
Read more

Immigration detains three people for depriving domestic workers of their liberty

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's immigration police detained two women...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢599.50 Buy

¢606.96 Sell

26 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS (Reuters) Santiago, Chile — The social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic persist in Latin America and the Caribbean, as a “silent crisis” in the education sector puts an entire generation at risk, the United Nations Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday.

Students attend a class at a primary school, as schools reopen amid COVID-19 outbreak, in Santiago, Chile, March 1, 2021.

“The region is navigating a complex scenario of great uncertainty that is deepening the impacts of a prolonged social crisis, with a silent and devastating impact on education,” ECLAC said in a new report.

The report, titled Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean, Transforming Education as a Basis for Sustainable Development, warns the social impacts of the pandemic have not waned and the region has been unable to regain a path of growth, poverty reduction and inequality.

- Advertisement -

It underscores that the current scenario has been marked by uncertainty, high inflation, growing labor informality and precarious job recovery, forecasting that the region will grow 1.4% in 2023, down an expected 3.2% expected for 2022.

ECLAC estimated 45.4% of people under 18 are living in poverty in Latin America in 2022, some 13.3 percentage points above the average for the total population, with 18.5% of this age group thought to be living in extreme poverty.

The pandemic has vastly impacted the education sector, amounting to “a silent crisis, given that face-to-face education was interrupted for a very lengthy period” and since the immediate response did not address learning loss effects, pre-existing educational inequalities were deepened further,” the report said.

The crisis, along with the critical deprivations faced by children and the risks of increased food insecurity, “jeopardizes the development and well-being of an entire generation of children, adolescents and young people and leaves a scar that undermines development opportunities in the region,” it added.

Latin America and the Caribbean completely or partially interrupted face-to-face classes of 70 weeks between February 2020 and March 2022, far exceeding the world average of 21 weeks of full closure and 20 weeks of partial closures, ECLAC said.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleWhy Canada wants 1.5 million immigrants by 2025
Next articleFive Steps to Receiving a Business Loan
Avatar photo
Reutershttps://www.reuters.com

Related Articles

Costa Rica has 338 private schools, with some 44,000 students

QCOSTARICA (Elfinancierocr.com) Costa Rica has a total of 338 private schools...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Education requires “urgent surgery” to avoid affecting the country’s competitiveness

QCOSTARICA - For Costa Rica to maintain the competitive advantage of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA - During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 will have nightly regulated passage at km 44

QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27, at kilometer 44, will...
Paying the bills