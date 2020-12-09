Wednesday, 9 December 2020
NationalNews

People who enter volcanoes through unauthorized areas could face up to three years in prison

Authorities are asking to denounce those companies or individuals that promote tours on social networks to invade unapproved access to national parks

by Rico
35

QCOSTARICA – The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a statement on Tuesday in which it reminded citizens that illegal entry to national parks is penalized with up to three years in prison.

The Turrialba volcano had a lot of illegal visitation before its reopening, on December 4, after eight years of being closed to the public. Photo: Alonso Tenorio

The institution has carried out a series of campaigns to warn of the risks involved in entering restricted areas, especially where there are active volcanoes.

- Advertisement -

Sinac officials asked to denounce those companies or people who promote tours on social networks to invade unauthorized access.

This illicit business encourages visits to these sites, mainly on weekends, charging amounts that exceed ¢35,000 per person and putting peoples’ lives at risk.

According to Sinac, among the national parks that tourists visit the most illegally are Poás, Irazú and Arenal.

The Turrialba volcano presented these types of anomalies, but according to the Regional Directorate of the Central Conservation Area, since the reopening, on December 4, the entry of people through illegal areas has been stopped.

- Advertisement -

Park authorities reported that last weekend (from Friday to Sunday) 173 people visited the Turrialba volcano, complying with the capacity established by the Ministry of Health.

After eight years of restricted public access, the park reopened the official entrance to the colossus through the Tapojo sector, specifically through Finca Monte Calas.

“The Sinac carries out periodic special operations, with the collaboration of other institutions, to prevent illegal entry not only to the Turrialba volcano but also in the different Protected Wild Areas enabled for tourist assistance,” the Sinac stressed in a statement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCritically ill Covid-19 patients will be transferred to San Jose hospitals by air
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Turrialba Volcano will once again amaze visitors with guided tours from sunrise

Cartago Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a string of walks that will begin at...
Read more

7 Things to Do in Costa Rica on a Budget

Trends Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is the best tourist destination in Central America. It...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Critically ill Covid-19 patients will be transferred to San Jose hospitals by air

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The increase in critically ill patients with Covid-19 in communities outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) made it necessary to coordinate more...
Read more
Climate

Cold Push brings cold weather and strong winds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Just when the summer (dry season)weather seemed to be looming in Costa Rica, a cold push brings atmospheric instability again. According to the...
Cine (Movies)

“Wonder Woman” is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas

Q Costa Rica -
QMAGAZINE - The fever for Wonder Woman begins to heat up in Costa Rica. Since Wednesday, November 11, Costa Rican cinemas began the pre-sale...
Health

COVID-19 the leading cause of deaths in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - COVID-19 is already the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. This was detailed this Tuesday in a press conference by the...
HQ

Woman walked aorund with her ¢135 million Lotto ticket in ther purse for 16 days

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - From the truly unbelievable, a 75-year-old woman, a regular at playing the lottery, carried around her winning ticket for 16 days and...
Latin America

Call for a Redoubled Commitment to Eradicating the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence against Women and Girls in the Region

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS (ECLAC) - Latin America and the Caribbean has been a pioneer in forging a Regional Gender Agenda since 1977, but it should not...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.