Monday 8 February 2021
type here...
South AmericaPeru

Peru receives first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

President Francisco Sagasti says health professionals to be first vaccinated

by Rico
13

Q24N – The first batch of vaccines produced by China’s Sinopharm arrived Sunday in Lima, Peru, according to that country’s president, to begin immunization against the coronavirus when the country faces the second wave of the pandemic.

The country is now in a targeted quarantine that includes Lima and nine other regions, due to a sharp increase in infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

Francisco Sagasti announced the arrival of 300,000 doses of the vaccines on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

“I’m grateful to the efforts of the private sector and civil society which made this success possible,” he said. “We are ready to start the first vaccination for those who risk their lives for us and fight in the front lines.”

The vaccine shipment arrived at Jorge Chávez del Callao airport on a flight from Beijing that made a stop at the Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

By land and air, more than 1,000 police transferred the batch of vaccines to the warehouses of the National Center for Supply of Strategic Health Resources (Cenares) in Callao where they will enter for distribution.

- Advertisement -

The next batch of vaccines, 700,000 doses, are scheduled to arrive Feb. 13, Sagasti said, adding that health professionals, armed forces, police officers, student firefighters and health workers will be given priority in inoculation.

Peru has reported 1,186,698 infections and more than 42,308 deaths (as at February 7, 2021) in a population of 33.2 million.

The country is now in a targeted quarantine that includes Lima and nine other regions, due to a sharp increase in infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNew vehicle restrictions starting February 8
Next article3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart...
Read more

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

TODAY CUBA - Cuban doctors have been hailed across Africa and...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica remains low: Have we ‘flattened’ the curve?

Photos of Costa Rica

San Jose from the air

Q Costa Rica -
Front Page

3 out of 4 women missing in Costa Rica are minors

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In 2020 there were more than 900 reports of missing women in Costa Rica. Three out of every four reports were of...
Economy

Consumers: Who are the Most Optimistic for 2021?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Regarding what is expected economically for 2021, in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras there is more optimism among consumers, while in...
Travel

San Jose airport makes changes for picking up arriving passengers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Picking up family or friends at the San Jose airport? If so, take note of the changes effective today, Monday, February 1,...
News

Panama opens its land borders to tourists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Panama's immigration service announced the reopening of land borders, for the entry and exit of Panamanians, residents, and foreigners, under strict sanitary...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
News

Spanish family trapped in Costa Rica returns to their camper and says goodbye

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A Lego that shapes a spaceship, another a ship, and one more a fire truck, is the last thing Tao, Dhara and...
Politics

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart the inclusion of Costa Rica in the Pacific Alliance for the rest of...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Sputnik V will be a powerful...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.