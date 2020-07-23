Thursday, 23 July 2020
DONATE
South AmericaPeru

Peru’s President says Thousands of COVID-19 Victims Left Off Death Tally

VOA NEWS
By VOA NEWS
1
Modified date:

(VOA) Peru President Martín Vizcarra says 3,688 people were mistakenly not included in the previously reported death toll of those killed by the novel coronavirus.

Commuters wearing protective face masks and face shields travel on a public bus in Lima, Peru, July 22, 2020.

The revised death toll is at least 17,455.

The new tally adds victims who died from March to the end of June. But it is unclear if more people who died of the virus this month may have gone uncounted.

- paying the bills -

Vizcarra blames the miscount partly on the chaos created by the sudden impact of the pandemic. Vizcarra said Wednesday, a commission will be formed so the government can review the figures it receives from thousands of bureaus around the country that report to the National Death System, which keeps the official nationwide count.

Peru’s more than 360,00 coronavirus cases are second only to Brazil in Latin America.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWhy we can’t tell if warmer weather slows down the spread of coronavirus
Next articleMore Cuban Stores Accepting US Dollars  
VOA NEWS
VOA NEWShttps://www.voanews.com

Related Articles

Peru exceeded 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

Peru Q24N -
(Q24N) Deaths from coronavirus in Peru exceeded the 10,000 on Thursday,...
Read more

Peru unveils phase-two economic reopening despite ongoing pandemic

Peru Q24N -
(Q24N) Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Thursday announced the second phrase...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Municipalities: Government improvises restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The National Union of Local Governments (UNGL), which brings together the Costa Rica's municipalities, believes that the restrictions imposed by the central government...
Read more
News

Carlos Alvarado: the President who hides behind his Minister of Health

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Crhoy.com says Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado is locked in his own information bubble and does not answer questions from the media if...
Trends

Science in Latin America and Tech Investments in Cannabis: Any Results

Carter Maddox -
Whereas North America is one of the wealthiest parts of the world, Latin America still suffers from the economic crisis, unemployment and low level...
Health

Land borders will not open on August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The land borders with Nicaragua and Panama are not within the border reopening plan scheduled for August 1. Thus, foreign tourists (and residents of...
Nicaragua Border

Once Again, Nicaraguans Need To Beg Their Government To Be Allowed Back In

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Up to 250 Nicaraguans are currently stranded in Peñas Blancas, Guanacaste, at the Nicaragua border after the Nicaragua government imposed a new requirement...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja's hospitals continues its ascending route this Sunday, July 19, the Minister of Health, Daniel...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA