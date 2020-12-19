Pfizer clarifies: arrival Covid-19 vaccine to Costa Rica depends on the Health authorities

QCOSTARICA – Pfizer clarified the issue of the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica after one of its spokespersons told Noticias Monumental that the arrival would be in December.

“The statements of Bárbara García, senior director of Supply Chain for Latin America at Pfizer, refer to the deliveries of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech that have already started globally, for example in the US and the UK. As far as Costa Rica is concerned, we depend on and are attentive to the indications of the health authorities and the Government to coordinate the start of local shipments,” the pharmaceutical clarified.

For its part, the Ministry of Health indicated that they are ready to apply it the moment the product is received.