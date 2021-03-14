Sunday 14 March 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirus

Pfizer Covid vaccine blocks 94% of asymptomatic infections and 97% of symptomatic cases in Israeli study

The study also found the vaccine was at least 97% effective against symptomatic Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the company said.

by Q Costa Rica
3

(CNBC) Pfizer said Thursday, March 11, its Covid-19 vaccine blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections in an Israeli study — a result CEO Albert Bourla called “extremely important.”

The study, which measured results two weeks after the second dose, also found the vaccine was at least 97% effective against symptomatic Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to Pfizer, which developed the shot with BioNTech.

The analysis used data collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, when Pfizer’s vaccine was the only available shot in the country and when the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant from the U.K. was the dominant strain.

- Advertisement -

“This is extremely important … for society,” Bourla said in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “The asymptomatic carriers and patients are the ones spreading the disease mainly. We were expecting something good in terms of symptomatic,” he said, adding the company was not expecting such a “high number” against asymptomatic cases.

An asymptomatic person is someone who has Covid-19 but doesn’t have any symptoms and never develops them. It’s not the same as a pre-symptomatic patient who later goes on to develop symptoms. At least 50% of transmission is estimated to have occurred from people who don’t have symptoms, according to a study in JAMA published in January.

The Israeli study means the Pfizer vaccine could significantly reduce transmission.

“This clearly demonstrates the power of the COVID-19 vaccine to fight this virus and encourages us to continue even more intensively with our vaccination campaign,” Israel Ministry of Health Director Yeheskel Levy said in a press release. “We aim to achieve even higher uptake in people of all ages, which gives us hope of regaining normal economic and social function in the not so distant future.”

- Advertisement -

Israel launched its national vaccination campaign in December prioritizing people 60 and older, health-care workers, and people with comorbid conditions. By February, it was leading the world in vaccinations, inoculating millions of its citizens against the virus.

In January, Pfizer and the Israel Ministry of Health entered into a collaboration agreement to monitor the real-world impact of its vaccine.

Bourla also said Thursday the company is assessing the impact a booster dose may have on the virus, particularly the B.1.351 strain in South Africa, which he said “seems to be the toughest one.”

“We have very good protection already with two doses,” he said.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDenmark, Norway and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over reports of blood clots
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over reports of blood clots

(CNBC) LONDON — Denmark, Norway and Iceland announced Thursday they will...
Read more

Less than 0.7% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 have had “some type of event”

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, March 12, the Ministry of Health reported...
Read more

MOST READ

What happens if you miss the appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19?

Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prediction that Costa Rica would be well positioned as an investment center as the pandemic slows down is fulfilled, according to...
Health

“I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Don't be afraid, get vaccinated," are words of doña Irma Ceciliano, in a virtual conversation, along with three other seniors, telling President...
Coronavirus

Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over reports of blood clots

Q Costa Rica -
(CNBC) LONDON — Denmark, Norway and Iceland announced Thursday they will temporarily suspend the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the...
Front Page

Collective promotes popular initiative for “legal, safe and free” abortion in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of Monday, March 8, "Aborto Legal" the Costa Rican collective promotes a popular initiative to guarantee "legal, safe and free" abortion...
Health

People between 18 and 58 with a risk factor would be vaccinated starting June

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If the arrival of vaccines to Costa Rica against Covid-19 continue to without delays, by June the vaccination of Group 3, which...
Latin America

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

Q Costa Rica -
InSightcrime.org - As Latin American countries struggle to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, crimes related to the illegal purchase of vaccines, including the sale of...
HQ

Costa Rica doesn’t change the time

Rico -
Costa Rica does not practice advancing clocks in the spring and set clocks back by one hour in autumn. The clock and the rise...
Latin America

The New Feminism in Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - The mobilizations against racism and machismo in Latin America are not new. The history of both gets confused with the fight...
Pura Vida

Chicharras

Jack Donnelly -
FINCA PARAISO (QCOSTARICA) At this time of the year many forested parts of Costa Rica are alive with the song of chicharras, cicadas. They...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.