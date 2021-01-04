Plane Veered Off Runway At San Jose Airport

QCOSTARICA – United Airlines flight UA-1055 from Houston, Texas (IAH) to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) with 117 passengers and 10 crew, landed on San Jose’s runway 07 at 6:33 pm, December 31, but veered left off the runway, the left main gear exited the paved surface of the runway running over grass for about 250 meters before the crew managed to return the aircraft onto the runway.

The aircraft rolled out without further incident and taxied to the apron. There were no injuries, the aircraft sustained minor damage.

A number of runway edge lights were damaged as result of the runway excursion, too.

Costa Rica’s Civil Aviation Authority reported the aircraft landed on runway 07, apparently one of the gear struts left the runway. An investigation has been opened.

The FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) reported the aircraft suffered a lateral runway excursion causing unknown damage to landing gear, engine cowling and runway lights. 117 passengers, 2 flight crew and 8 cabin crew were on board.