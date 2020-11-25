QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica

Playas del Coco, Costa Rica

by Rico
11

QPHOTOS – Playas del Coco is one of the oldest beach communities in Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica. This region is also one of the fastest growing areas of tourism in Costa Rica.

It has long been a popular destination with both local Costa Ricans as well as visitors from other countries during the traditional holiday seasons. Local Costa Ricans refer to Playas del Coco affectionately as “El Coco”, while travelers from outside of Costa Rica use the name “Coco Beach”.

Photo from Daniel Bizier post on Facebook.

