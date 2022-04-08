Friday 8 April 2022
type here...
Search

Poás volcano: explosive eruption came without warning

On Thursday, the volcano Rincon de la Vieja, in Guanacaste, recorded two mid-day eruptions

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

DHL to investigate Costa Rica cargo plane crash

QCOSTARICA - DHL, the German logistics company, said on...
Read more

Poás volcano: explosive eruption came without warning

QCOSTARICA - An eruption occurred Wednesday (April 6) morning...
Read more

Catholic Bishops President-elect a document on the 7 challenges that society must face

QCOSTARICA (Agenzia Fides) - The Bishops of Costa Rica...
Read more

Cargo plane crashed at Juan Santamaría (San Jose) Airport

QCOSTARICA - "Mayday, mayday, mayday, we have problems with...
Read more

Electric cars will have tax exemptions for 12 more years

QCOSTARICA - Legislators approved on Wednesday, in first debate,...
Read more

It will keep going up! Economists foresee a new hike in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - Get ready for even higher gasoline prices...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado reiterates commitment to prepare regulations for the use of hemp and cannabis

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado reiterated his commitment to...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢654.24 Buy

¢661.64 Sell

08 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – An eruption occurred Wednesday (April 6) morning at 2:42 am local time from the volcano’s crater northern area. The event lasted about 3 minutes and generated a steam plume that rose 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the crater which is approximately at a 3,200 meters (10,500 feet) altitude.

There was apparently no warning for the eruption, which came without detectable precursors, such as increased seismic activity, an increase in temperature at the fumaroles or other geophysical changes.

- Advertisement -

During other eruptions of Poás, the temperature at the northern crater rim’s fumaroles often had been seen increasing from 100°C to 900°C.

Volcanologist Javier Pacheco from Costa Rica’s monitoring agency OVSICORI-UNA explained in an interview with La Nación this had not been the case yesterday, as the eruption seems to have not involved any new magma, but almost purely ejected steam, it was likely a phreatic (steam-driven) explosion.

It is actually rather typical that such phreatic explosions occur with little or no warning at an active volcano: Fluids, water and gasses, contained in the subsurface system of cracks and cavities normally form a circulating system that allows heat and excess gasses that can no longer be stored in solution to be transferred to the surface, where degassing takes place, often in the form of fumaroles or hot crater lakes.

Rincon de la Vieja also erupts

Some kilometers north, in the province of Guanacaste, on Thursday morning afternoon, at 11:42 am and 1:23 pm local time, the Rincon de la Vieja volcano recorded eruptions with a column of smoke rising 500 meters above the height of the crater and 2,416 meters (7924.48 ft) above sea level.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCatholic Bishops President-elect a document on the 7 challenges that society must face
Next articleDHL to investigate Costa Rica cargo plane crash
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica registers more than 6 thousand fires in vegetation during 2022

QCOSTARICA - The dry conditions in several regions of the country,...
Read more

4.9 quake off Liberia, Guanacaste on Sunday

QCOSTARICA - 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Pacific Ocean,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

How does Crypto enable Economic Freedom?

Since Bitcoin was released into the market, a long...
Fuel Prices

It will keep going up! Economists foresee a new hike in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - Get ready for even higher gasoline prices...
Paying the bills