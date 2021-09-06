Monday 6 September 2021
Police intervened 120 parties and activities in bars during the weekend

Incidents occurred on the first weekend with no daytime vehicle restrictions

HealthNationalNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Fuerza Publica (National Police), Immigration Police officials and other police forces attended 120 parties and activities in clandestine bars during this weekend.

These reported incidents occurred on the first weekend in which the daytime vehicle restriction was lifted.

According to the Fuerza Publica report, hundreds of people were crowded together and consuming liquors in these activities, outside of regular hours.

Daniel Calderón, general director of the Fuera Publica, said that most of the events occurred Between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

In most of these places the authorities had to seize a large quantity of liquor.

The majority of the events occurred in San José. Police also took action in Limón, Guanacaste, Quepos, Los Chiles and Pérez Zeledón, among other places.

Calderón explained that in León XIII, a conflictive area in San Jose, there was an activity with more than 100 people.

In barrio La California, also in San José, police had to intervene in several bars operating outside of regular hours.

A similar situation was addressed in Nicoya, Guanacaste, specifically in the town of Mansión, where more than 200 people had gathered in one place.

Likewise, in a farm located in Portalón de Quepos, Puntarenas, officials from the Fuerza Publica, the OIJ and the Coast Guard, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and municipal authorities, put an end to an event with at least 150 people.

