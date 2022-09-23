Possible formation of a tropical storm would affect Costa Rica with more rains this weekend

QCOSTARICA – Faced with the possibility that tropical wave number 37 becomes a tropical storm, authorities are monitoring the evolution of the climatic phenomenon.

Due to the fact that there is a 70% chance that it will become a tropical storm during the next 48 hours, Costa Rica will receive an indirect influence over the weekend, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

An increase in rains starting on Saturday.

For this reason, the orange alert declared last Sunday in almost the entire country will remain in place, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

“According to the IMN, Saturday night and Sunday morning we could have effects due to rains over the national territory, that is why we maintain the orange alert and keep the municipal emergency committees active,” said Alejandro Pica, president of the CNE.

Staying informed and attentive to the evolution of the tropical wave is what the national authorities recommend to the population.

The weather forecast for this Friday, September 23, 2022:

This Friday the Intertropical Convergence Zone over the country, favoring afternoon downpours throughout the Central and South Pacific. During the morning conditions of partial cloudiness without rain are expected. In the afternoon and evening, rainy conditions will extend into the Central Valley and most of the Pacific. The coastal Caribbean will be without precipitation.

See the latest weather forecast by the IMN here.

