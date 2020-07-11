‘Post mortem’ test confirms Costa Rica’s victim 27 of covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health announced on Friday night that, as a result of a sample taken in the Judicial morgue, the death number 27 of a COVID-19 patient was detected.

This is a 45-year-old man from the Limón province of Costa Rica.

Health reported that, according to the police report, the death occurred this Thursday in his home. The diagnosis showed that the patient had severe acute respiratory infection. The Ministry noted that it does not have the details of risk factors or the date of onset of symptoms of the deceased.

This is the fourth death that is detected post mortem testing. The first case was on June 8, a 26-year-old woman who suffered from asthma.

The second last Saturday, that of a young man who arrived at hospital in shock, transferred by the Red Cross from a flophouse in downtown San Jose.

The third was a 51-year-old man who died at his home on July 2, in Cartago, but the virus was detected on Monday.

The deceased this Friday is the second victim of the COVID-19 who dies at home. In addition, it is the sixth death this week associated with the pandemic.

The previous death was recorded about 10 hours prior, an 89-year-old woman, a resident of the province of San José, whose death occurred at the COVID-19 Care Center (Ceaco), where she had been hospitalized since Monday, July 6, a day after she tested positive for the new coronavirus.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, her age was the main risk factor.