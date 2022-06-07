Tuesday 7 June 2022
President and Alajuela legislators come together to ‘end’ the wait for the road to San Carlos

Since 1986, a total of nine administrations have passed and none has managed to materialize this project.

By Rico
Encuentro Presidente Rodrigo Chaves con diputaciones representantes de Alajuela. 6 junio 2022. Casa Presidencial. Foto: Roberto Carlos Sánchez
Dollar Exchange

¢683.01 Buy

¢688.09 small> Sell

7 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

The Central government and the majority of the legislators of the province of Alajuela on Monday expressed their support for the completion of the road from Naranjo to San Carlos, a project that has been waiting for more than five decades.

President Rodrigo Chaves met with nine legislators from Alajuela to promote a solution to complete the road to San Carlos

Since 1986, a total of nine administrations have passed and none has managed to materialize this project. The work has 3 critical points: the bridge over the Laguna River, kilometer 21, and the pass at the height of the La Culebra wetland.

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, said that a bill was convened that aims to ‘end’ the waiting of the residents of the area.

President Rodrigo Chaves and the legislators met on Monday at Casa Presidencial to convene the bill for the Authorization of Urgent Infrastructure Works and National Convenience in the La Culebra Wetland and the Establishment of Equivalent Compensation Measures.

The road to San Carlos, they assured, is a priority and vital corridor for the development of the country, since it significantly reduces travel times and generates savings in vehicle operating costs.

During the call for the initiative, its promoters estimated that the route will be used on average by nine thousand vehicles per day, allowing a trip of 30 to 40 minutes on average, a reduction in half of the time between Naranjo and Cuidad Quesada.

They also pointed out that with this project the country consolidates the North Interior Axis corridor, which facilitates the transport of people, merchandise and tourists to a region with great potential for agricultural production and tourist attractions.

President Chaves assured that “this ends today because we are going to finish the road to San Carlos once and for all.”

The nine legislators represinting Alajuela are from five legislative factions, the ruling Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD), the Paritdo Liberación Nacional (PLN), the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Nueva República and Liberal Progresista.

