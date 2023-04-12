Wednesday 12 April 2023
type here...
Search

President Chaves calls to defend the Homeland from ‘filibusters that still remain’ in a civic act of the Battle of Rivas

Chaves said he is not willing to build (political) bridges with some opposition parties but to build walls.

NationalNewsFront Page
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

President Chaves calls to defend the Homeland from ‘filibusters that still remain’ in a civic act of the Battle of Rivas

QCOSTARICA - In Alajuela on Tuesday, April 11, for...
Read more

Thieves are now stealing cars via a headlight

Q REPORTS -  A report from AutoBlog.com explains how...
Read more

Data Enrichment Benefits And Uses

The subject of today's article is data enrichment, its...
Read more

“We are way behind,” accepts the director of Migration in delivery of DIMEX

QCOSTARICA - The complaints of foreigners waiting on the...
Read more

Ministry of Health asks the population of Limón to use repellent and cover their skin after detecting an outbreak of malaria

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health called on the...
Read more

Dry air mass will cause little cloudiness and high temperatures over most of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Feeling the heat? You are not alone....
Read more

Groundbreaking verdict in unpaid Cuban loan dispute

Q REPORTS (DW) It is rare that after a...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢534.44 Buy

¢541.23 Sell

12 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In Alajuela on Tuesday, April 11, for the celebration of the 167th anniversary of the “Batalla de Rivas” (Battle of Rivas), commemorating Costa Rica’s national hero, Juan Santamía, President Rodrigo Chaves called on the defense of the Homeland from ‘filibusters that still remain’.

Following the official acts that included the placement of floral offerings and a parade of school bands through the streets of the community, remembering the fight of Costa Rica against the filibusters of William Walker, the president took advantage to deliver his message.

- Advertisement -

During his speech, Chaves attacked those “filibusters” – with whom he is not willing to build (political) bridges with some opposition parties but to build walls.

“I prefer to blow them up,” he said.

“The fire lit by Juan Santamaría continues to burn in every child who today learns in school the history of a nation that decides its own path,” said Chaves.

“A country that is once again flourishing in peace, that due to the heroic feats of these Alajuelense people and many more, of those brothers, we have inherited a free Homeland which I am sure many of us would give our lives to defend as they did (… )”, he added.

The president affirmed that there are some opposition political parties “that the only thing they do is show off, scrub and obstruct”, though he declined to identify them. “I’m not going to mention them.”

- Advertisement -

For his part, the mayor of Alajuela, Humberto Soto, pointed out that the new filibusters in Costa Rica are unemployment and drug trafficking.

At the end of the protocol act, the president and a part of his cabinet led the parades that traveled through the streets of Alajuela, in honor of the commemoration.

- Advertisement -

Every April 11, Costa Rica commemorates the Second Battle of Rivas that occurred in 1856 between the Costa Rican militia under General Mora and the Nicaraguan forces of American mercenary William Walker. The lesser-known First Battle of Rivas took place on June 29, 1855, between Walker’s forces and the forces of the Chamorro government of Nicaragua.

At the time, a major trade route between New York City and San Francisco ran through southern Nicaragua. Ships from New York would enter the San Juan River from the Atlantic and sail across Lake Nicaragua.

In July 1856, Walker set himself up as president of Nicaragua, after conducting a farcical election.

Costa Rican President Juan Rafael Mora watched with concern as Walker consolidated his forces and power in Nicaragua. Enraged Walker ordered the invasion of Costa Rica and a filibustering force crossed the border into Guanacaste, while the Costa Rican army moved from the Central Valley.

According to the traditional account, on April 11, Salvadoran General José María Cañas suggested that one of the soldiers advance towards the hostel with a torch and set it on fire. Some soldiers tried and failed, but Juan finally volunteered on the condition that in the event of his death, someone would look after his mother. He then advanced and was mortally wounded by enemy fire.

Before expiring he succeeded, however, in setting fire to the hostel, thus contributing decisively to the Costa Rican victory at Rivas, as the enemy then retreated.

This year, the holiday was moved to Monday, April 10. However, the protocol acts and commemoration took place, as every year, on the 11th.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThieves are now stealing cars via a headlight
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

President’s path of blaming others reduces solutions to the country’s problems

QCOSTARICA - The style of strong leadership of President Rodrigo Chaves...
Read more

Judges ask Rodrigo Chaves to present evidence after accusing them of negotiating sentences

QCOSTARICA - Once again, Costa Rican president Rodrigo Chaves is being...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Data Enrichment Benefits And Uses

The subject of today's article is data enrichment, its...
Nicaragua

“Being a Catholic in Nicaragua in this time of persecution is a risk”

Q24N (BBC Mundo) "Don't mention my name or my...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: