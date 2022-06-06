President Chaves warns institutions and orders installation of cybersecurity systems

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chave issued an order of immediate compliance to the institutions in matters of cybersecurity, after the attack suffered by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

On Saturday, at a press conference, after the extraordinary cabinet session, the president pointed out that the order was clear “the protection mechanisms be installed.”

On the other hand, Chaves stressed that several investigations are being carried out on the Caja’s attack to determine administrative and criminal responsibilities.

The cyber attack on May 31 caused the CCSS to turn off its some 800 computer servers to avoid the hack to spread to other systems beyond the EDUS and SICERE, two services that are still offline due to the hack and the CCSS going back to the use of paper forms to complete its tasks of providing services to the insured.

