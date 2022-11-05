Price of tomato increased 38% in one week at farmer’s fairs

QCOSTARICA – Are you a frequenter of the Feria del Agricultor (farmer’s fair) held every weekend in all cantons across the country? Take note to bring a little extra this weekend, given that the price of a kilo of tomato increased by up to 38% from last week, according to the study carried out by the Consejo Nacional de la Producción (CNP) – National Production Council.

Also, the cost of chili dulce (peppers), carrots, bananas, lettuce ‘americana’, and potatoes rose up to 13% in the last week.

Edwin Vargas, President of the Presidente de la Junta Nacional de Ferias (National Board of Fairs), referred to the factors that influence the behavior of prices.

Vargas said that the price will continue to rise for the rest of the year.

The foods that most fell in price at the farmer’s fairs were the national Hass-type avocado, yellow onion and plantain.

Editor’s note:

Why is this story, the price of tomatoes, of importance? In the old days, in the old country (my country of birth, Italy), I can still recall the words of my grandparents and other elders, who were concerned of the prices of vegetables at the local town fair.

Those were the day of no internet, few could read a newspaper to get reports on the economy, the world, etc, they relied on what was happening, price-wise, in the local market.

Today, in my adopted country, I see first hand, for many that visit the Santa Ana Feria on Sundays, the price of tomatoes is their indicator.

I also invite you to try my ‘Napolitana’ pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil, this Sunday or any Sunday.

