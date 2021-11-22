Processing visas to the United States still slow

Visa Unit Chief at the United States Embassy in Costa Rica spoke about the status of applications for new visas

QCOSTARICA – Did you apply for a United States visa? Hundreds of Costa Ricans wait patiently for the interview, which is part of the United States tourist visa application process.

Since March of last year, visa interviews were suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic, so the number of applicants accumulates and accumulates.

For now, there is no good news for those who yearn to have that visa to travel to the United States, explained the Visa Unit Chief at the United States Embassy in Costa Rica, speaking to La Nacion about the status of applications for new visas.

So they, the applicants, must wait some more, without clarity of when the service could be rehabilitated.

In a video published by the United States Embassy in Costa Rica, Molly Amador explained that for now they provide fewer services.

She stressed that the priority is the attention of US citizens. In addition, they maintain the provision of services for those who wish to renew the tourist visa and meet the requirements, including that it has not expired more than 48 months. In this case, they are exempt from interviews.

The hope of many is that by improving the indicators on the pandemic in the country, the Embassy could return to normality; however, first the Embassy has to update US citizen applications and visa renewals.

“We are very happy to see the numbers improve in Costa Rica, and we hope to reopen routine services at some point in the future. At this time, the Embassy is offering the tourist visa renewal service expired in the last 48 months through the dropbox service, interview waiver service for academic F, M and J students and emergency visa services for applicants who have an urgent need to travel”.

“Unfortunately we still do not have a date to reopen routine visa processing,” she said.

A note on the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica website reads:

“The United States Embassy in San José remains unable to resume routine nonimmigrant visa* services at this time. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/cr-niv-expeditedappointment.asp to request an emergency appointment

*Travel to the United States on a temporary basis, including tourism, temporary employment, study and exchange

