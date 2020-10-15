Protesters maintain blockade in Perez

QCOSTARICA – Despite the announcement last night by the Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP) that all the blockades in the country were lifted, a group of protesters closed again a point in the southern zone

Officials of the Central Communications of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), reported a road closure – blockade – at kilometer 135 of Route 2, in the Brasilia sector, of Pérez Zeledón.

From the early hours of the morning, a group of people keep blocking the passage, thus causing a great impact on traffic.

- paying the bills -

The blockades that began on the previous September 30 have triggered violence in different parts of the country.

- paying the bills -