Monday, 23 November 2020
HQNationalPuntarenas

Puntarenas reaches the highest number of homicides in the last five years

In the last three months, 18 murders have been registered in three districts that are a few kilometers from each other in the central canton of Puntarenas

by Q Costa Rica
57

QCOSTARICA – With the homicide of a 61-year-old man this Sunday, in Puntarenas, the province reaches 77 murders, the highest number in the last five years, with still 39 days to go to the end of the year.

In 2019 that province closed with 75 homicides, 18 more than a year before, when it had 57.

In 2016 there were 52 homicides and although the following year it fell to 42, as of 2018 the escalation began, according to data from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ).

They killed him when he was riding a bike

The Sunday afternoon homicide, in the sector of bus stop 3 of Fray Casiano, Chacarita, at 1:40 pm, of Domingo Adolfo Espinoza Cernas, 61, was senseless to neighbors who explained the man was riding his bicycle when he was shot in the head by an unknown assailant.

The paramedics responding to the call could not anything for him.

“A man is being treated at Fray Casiano. When we approached him, a bullet is seen in his right temple and he is declared without signs of life,” said Carlos Araya, a paramedic..

The man was married, a resident of the El Carmen neighborhood in the central canton, and had six children.

In the last three months, 18 murders have been registered in three districts that are a few kilometers from each other in the central canton of Puntarenas, they are Chacarita, El Roble and Barranca.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

