Quepos flooded by heavy rains (Photos)

QCOSTARICA – The residents of the Central Pacific endured heavy rains Monday afternoon, June 7, hardest hit the town of Quepos, where the streets became rivers, water flooding stores, and houses.

The mayor of that canton of Puntarenas, Jong Kwan Kim Jim, said that many businesses were completely flooded.

- Advertisement -

In a video that circulated on social networks, we see a security guard of the Juzgado Contravencional (Misdemeanor Court) is shown how water rushed in full force on opening the front door, the office employees climbing on chairs to keep dry.

Calles de Quepos se convirtieron en ríos que inundaron comercios y hasta el juzgadohttps://t.co/yDV7DaoQgf pic.twitter.com/NxindcXPGJ — Teletica.com (@miteletica) June 8, 2021

Images of vehicles with the water level up to the windows and with difficulty moving on the road also were posted on social networks.

- Advertisement -

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) indicated that the flooding occurred due to the overflow of the Paquita River.

The mayor explained that the Municipal Emergency Committee made the proper assessments and that this Tuesday morning it will meet again to address the damage.

The rains also affected some 83 different parts of the country, mostly in the Central Pacific between Quepos and Parrita, and further south in Corredores and Golfito.

The CNE reported installing two shelters for the affected families.

Tropical wave

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the second tropical wave of the season is expected by Wednesday, which will reinforce the downpours typical of the rainy season.

- Advertisement -

By Wednesday, the proximity of the intertropical convergence zone will favor the possibility of rain, even during mornings, throughout the Pacific coast.

Electrical storms are also expected in the afternoons, so the IMN urges workers who work outdoors to be extremely careful.

Recently, three people have lost their lives as a result of lightning strikes. The victims are an agricultural laborer from Cartago and a couple from El Ceibo de Buenos Aires, Puntarenas.