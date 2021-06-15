Rainy afternoons and nights this week in most of the country

QCOSTARICA – Characteristic of the rainy season, we will see rain in the afternoons and nights in the Central Valley, the entire Pacific coast, and the northern zone.

According to Rebeca Morera, from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), this situation arises because the intertropical convergence zone is over the country, as well as due to the transit of two tropical waves and other local factors that will combine this week.

Tropical wave number 5 will reinforce rainy activity in the Pacific and Central Valley as of Wednesday, while wave number 6 is anticipated for the weekend.

Although a truce in the rains was expected for a couple of days, due to a wide intrusion of dust from the Sahara in the Caribbean Sea and Central America, the latest analyzes show that this mass of dry air will pass far to the north of our country.

“Due to the direction of the trade winds, our territory will not be perceiving these particles in the first half of the week,” the IMN reported.

According to the IMN, it is possible that a change in the direction of the trade winds during the weekend will attract a low concentration of dust from the Sahara to the north of the country and attenuate the rains in San Carlos, Sarapiquí and Guanacaste.

Thus, in the mountains and plains of the Caribbean and throughout the north, the first half of the week will have afternoons with total cloud cover, heavy downpours and a thunderstorm.

For the Central Valley, thunderstorms and downpours are expected, more recurrently from Wednesday onwards, the same as in the Pacific, which will last until the early hours of the night.

Saturated soils

The southern zone shows damage to rice crops in several towns such as La Campiña and Pueblo Nuevo, as well as several flooded houses.

Similarly, on the bridge over the river Tigre, a major subsidence affected the lane that goes from La Palma in the district of Canoas, canton of Corredores, to Puerto Jiménez de Golfito (route 245).

As a precaution, the passage was completely closed and the Local Emergency Committee already coordinated the visit of engineers from the Ministry of Public Works to assess the damage.

In Río Jiménez de Golfito, very heavy rains and saturated soils were also reported, which is why the water level rises rapidly every time the rivers overflow.