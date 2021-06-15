Tuesday 15 June 2021
type here...
News

Rainy afternoons and nights this week in most of the country

Golfito, Osa and Corredores on orange alert due to saturated soils and risk of flooding

by Rico
16

QCOSTARICA – Characteristic of the rainy season, we will see rain in the afternoons and nights in the Central Valley, the entire Pacific coast, and the northern zone.

In La Campiña de Corredores, residents had to put up their household belongings to prevent them from being damaged. Photo: Courtesy F. Parrales / Colosal Informa.

According to Rebeca Morera, from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), this situation arises because the intertropical convergence zone is over the country, as well as due to the transit of two tropical waves and other local factors that will combine this week.

- Advertisement -

Tropical wave number 5 will reinforce rainy activity in the Pacific and Central Valley as of Wednesday, while wave number 6 is anticipated for the weekend.

Although a truce in the rains was expected for a couple of days, due to a wide intrusion of dust from the Sahara in the Caribbean Sea and Central America, the latest analyzes show that this mass of dry air will pass far to the north of our country.

“Due to the direction of the trade winds, our territory will not be perceiving these particles in the first half of the week,” the IMN reported.

According to the IMN, it is possible that a change in the direction of the trade winds during the weekend will attract a low concentration of dust from the Sahara to the north of the country and attenuate the rains in San Carlos, Sarapiquí and Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

Thus, in the mountains and plains of the Caribbean and throughout the north, the first half of the week will have afternoons with total cloud cover, heavy downpours and a thunderstorm.

For the Central Valley, thunderstorms and downpours are expected, more recurrently from Wednesday onwards, the same as in the Pacific, which will last until the early hours of the night.

CNE alert 32

Saturated soils

The southern zone shows damage to rice crops in several towns such as La Campiña and Pueblo Nuevo, as well as several flooded houses.

Similarly, on the bridge over the river Tigre, a major subsidence affected the lane that goes from La Palma in the district of Canoas, canton of Corredores, to Puerto Jiménez de Golfito (route 245).

As a precaution, the passage was completely closed and the Local Emergency Committee already coordinated the visit of engineers from the Ministry of Public Works to assess the damage.

- Advertisement -

In Río Jiménez de Golfito, very heavy rains and saturated soils were also reported, which is why the water level rises rapidly every time the rivers overflow.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBribed with cars, sexual favors and money in exchange for road works contracts
Next articleImmigration system failure affected passengers at the San Jose airport Monday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Quepos flooded by heavy rains (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - The residents of the Central Pacific endured heavy rains...
Read more

Yellow alert for rains in the Caribbean, Northern Zone, Central and South Pacific

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) - National Emergency...
Read more

MOST READ

Rainy afternoons and nights this week in most of the country

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 11, “EVENS”

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 11, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the...
National

Bribed with cars, sexual favors and money in exchange for road works contracts

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The OIJ uncovered a big pothole on Monday when it was announced that public officials had allied with construction companies that, apparently,...
News

Costa Rica passes law to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers with $150K capital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's legislature approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign pensioner or rentier must...
News

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Ortega government sent its ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández, as its representative to the summit of Central American presidents...
Health

Today’s Covid News: A slight drop in new cases and deaths is seen

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Faced with wasting a vaccine dose when people in the priority groups scheduled do not show up, and a substitute cannot be...
Economic Recovery

Tourism sector feels in crisis despite increase in international arrivals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the improvement in tourist arrivals reported in May, with more than 72,000 visitors, both the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) and...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua government assures that detainees violated one of the Ten Commandments

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The vice president of Nicaragua and First Lady, Rosario Murillo, assured that those who feel persecuted are for the crimes they...
HQ

Apple extended the life of its older iPhones

Rico -
QTECH - Whether due to the global economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic or due to shortages of electronic components, raw materials, factory...
Environment

Costa Rica will have a system to reduce marine pollution

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will have a system called "Interceptor" that will eliminate floating and suspended waste from the upper layer of its waters,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.