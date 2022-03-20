Sunday 20 March 2022
type here...
Search

Renewable electricity generation to reach 98% in Costa Rica this year

Five renewable sources available to the Costa Rican matrix: water, geothermal, wind, biomass and sun

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Obscure traffic violations that most drivers in Costa Rica do not know

QCOSTARICA - This is an odd one, an obscure...
Read more

Renewable electricity generation to reach 98% in Costa Rica this year

QCOSTARICA - The Centro Nacional de Control de Electricidad...
Read more

Coldplay in Costa Rica (Photos)

Coldplay's second big concert in Costa Rica. The British...
Read more

More unemployment would be the consequence if measures are not taken to cut fuel costs

QCOSTARICA - Higher unemployment or, in the best of...
Read more

Before Pilar Cisneros, 80% of Ticos did not know Rodrigo Chaves

QCOSTARICA - In two weeks, Costa Ricans will once...
Read more

Costa Rica once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica was once again positioned as...
Read more

Government seeks to rescind request for increase in fuels by Recope

QCOSTARICA - With a "sense of urgency" the government...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Centro Nacional de Control de Electricidad (CENCE) – National Electricity Control Center – presented the energy production projections for this year. The activity was carried out on Friday in the presence of the different agents of the Sistema Eléctrico Nacional (SEN) – National Electric System, at the Center’s facilities, located in Santo Domingo de Heredia.

According to the data, the five renewable sources available to the Costa Rican matrix: water, geothermal, wind, biomass and sun: would make up 98% of the national electricity generation. Hydrometeorology analysis indicates that this year will be characterized by drier conditions than in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The possibilities of greater economic activity, after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, will allow a moderate increase in electricity demand. It is estimated that electricity consumption in the country will grow 0.36% compared to last year and that it will reach about 11,564 gigawatt hours (GWh).

“In 2022 we will have limited access to the Regional Electricity Market (MER) to import, due to the most intense dry season facing the region and international conditions for the purchase of supplies. Therefore, the relevance of national support to guarantee supply at the most economical cost and meet the needs of all sectors of the country,” said Salvador López, director of CENCE.

In 2021, rainfall was above average and even made it possible to reach a record for exports to the MER, with more than 1,000 GWh sold. Also, the SEN added the period with the lowest use of thermal backup in 65 years.

During 2022, the level of the Arenal reservoir shows a behavior within what is expected for a period with flows below the historical average. This is the main body of water in the country for hydroelectric generation, with multi-annual and essential storage capacity in the national security reserve.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleColdplay in Costa Rica (Photos)
Next articleObscure traffic violations that most drivers in Costa Rica do not know
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Obscure traffic violations that most drivers in Costa Rica do not know

QCOSTARICA - This is an odd one, an obscure rule of...
Read more

Coldplay in Costa Rica (Photos)

Coldplay's second big concert in Costa Rica. The British rock band...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Costa Rica prepared for the great Coldplay concert this weekend

QCOSTARICA - This weekend (Friday, March 18 and Saturday,...
Trends

Cannabis Trends That Are Set to Shape the Market 2022

As the legal landscape surrounding cannabis continues to evolve,...
Paying the bills