While the majority of restaurants will be re-opening following a temporary closing this week, some will not, like the case of the renowned Italian restaurant located in La Paco commercial center in Escazu, Il Panino.

The owners blame the closure of a direct effect caused by the national pandemic. The covid-19 affected it such that it did not even manage to obtain the 50% allowed capacity to be able to stay open.

“As you all know, the country is going through an economic crisis derived from COVID-19, a situation that has also affected the world economy, further aggravated by the restriction policies imposed by the Government as part of the measures to stop the spread of the disease, such as promoting social distancing, operating restaurants at 50% of their capacity, the total closure of the service in some periods and the prolonged time of this global emergency, Inverkafe SA it has been forced to definitively close Il Panino and therefore, proceed with what corresponds to each case,” said the statement released to the press.

The company did not provide details of how many people will be without work, as well as their obligations to the payment of severance to its now-former employees.

The closure of Il Panino that opened almost 20 years ago (August 2000) is immediate.