Replacing license plates and/or stickers of your vehicle

Three separate and independent state agencies are involved in the process if all need to be replaced

QCOSTARICA – How do you go about replacing the license plates and/or stickers of your vehicle to be able to drive on public roads without getting a fine?

There are three public entities that have a role in issuing or replacing a license plate, the Marchamo (circulation permit) and ownership (for lack of a better description) sticker, and vehicular inspection, the latter three placed on your passenger side windshield.

License plate and ownership sticker

The license plate and ownership sticker is issued by the Registro Nacional (National Registry). Official website: rnpdigital.com.

Note, if the license plate was confiscated by a traffic official, its return is at the MOPT office nearest where the plates were confiscated.

Marchamo sticker

The annual Marchamo or circulation permit is issued by the State insurer, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS). From November to December 31, when paying for the following year’s Marchamo, the INS and financial institutions issue the sticker at the time of payment.

If you require a replacement sticker (if the current Marchamo is up to date with payment), it is issued only by the INS at the main offices in downtown San Jose or a regional office. Official website: https://www.ins-cr.com/.

RTV sticker

Regarding the vehicle technical inspection sticker, it is a procedure that must be carried out at the Dekra company, both for the replacement or issuance of the document, and for the replacement or delivery of the sticker. Official website: https://www.dekra.cr/es/inicio/

Information can also be found on Facebook :

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

