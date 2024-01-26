Friday 26 January 2024
Residents of Belén, Santa Ana and Escazú have the highest income per capita

The study was carried out by the Central Bank

EconomyThe Third Column
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢511.01 BUY

¢517.07 SELL

26 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — The cantons of Belén, Santa Ana and Escazú are those with the highest GDP per capita, according to a measurement carried out by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (CCR) – Central Bank – for the period 2019 to 2021.

These years were difficult in economic terms as a consequence of Covid-19 that affected the country and the world.

Another interesting result is that the cantons of Grecia and Alajuela did not have significant impacts due to the pandemic, since their production in 2020 rather increased, while, on the contrary, Tilarán and La Cruz report a reduction.

“The most specialized economic activities, such as medical instruments and supplies, administrative and support services, as well as professionals, scientists and technicians, concentrate their production in Belén, Santa Ana, San José, Escazú, Alajuela and Heredia,” highlighted Henry. Vargas, director of the Information Management Division of the BCCR.

The five cantons with the highest GDP per capita are:

  1. Belén, 53.12
  2. Santa Ana, 32.32
  3. Escazú 22.43
  4. San José, 19.91
  5. Montes de Oca (San Pedro), 17.24

 

 

