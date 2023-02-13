Monday 13 February 2023
Restaurants with 100% reservations for Valentine’s Day

QCOSTARICA – Resteranteurs in Costa Rica report up to 100% reservations for tomorrow, February 14, Valentine’s Day, called in Latin America, “Día del Amor y la Amistad” (Day of Love and Friendship).

Special dinners are on the menu in most of the places, which may also be accompanied by musical activities, as well as freebies such as wines and other surprises.

Clemencia Palomo, Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce and the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants, said that this is an important date, indicating that a large influx of customers in restaurants is expected.

What is the true meaning of Valentine’s day?  Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

A study carried out by pollster Unimer, in2022, reveals that 55% of Ticos do celebrate this date and six out of ten do so by going out to eat.

 

 

