Tuesday 17 August 2021
Return of fans to soccer games will have to wait

Health
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health said no to Unafut’s request for the return of fans to soccer (fútbol in Spanish) games in Costa Rica.

Health’s refusal is sustained by the current increase in cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising number of hospitalizations.

The intentions were that as of August 28 the return of the fans would be allowed, with a maximum capacity of 30%.

However, Health’s refusal is sustained by the current increase in cases due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising number of hospitalizations.

If the current trend is maintained, according to a study by the Central American Population Center (CCP) of the University from Costa Rica, new cases of covid-19 would reach a peak of 2,200 daily, with a thousand people hospitalized, 400 in the ICU, within approximately two weeks,

And it is that Health authorities have always been clear that the return of fans will depend on the advance of vaccination and the epidemiological situation.

Unafut previously raised the possibility that team members could enter the stadium in the semifinals and finals of the “Clausura Tournament” (Closing Tournament), however, this will not be the case. For now.

The Fedefútbol also asked about the return of fans for the qualifying rounds of the Selección Nacional  (Costa Rica’s National Team) in September, but there is no response as yet.

