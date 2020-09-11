Friday, 11 September 2020
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Reversing public debt of 80% of GDP would take up to 10 years

Economists point out that the situation is "gigantic serious" and that the Government should not wait any longer to communicate it to the population

Rico
By Rico
46
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) It could take up to 10 years to considerably reduce Costa Rica’s public debt, after it takes a gigantic step and reaches 80% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2021, according to estimates by the Ministry of Finance.

Economists Olman Segura, director of the International Center for Economic Policy for Sustainable Development (Cinpe) of the National University (UNA), and José Luis Arce point to a decade to get out of the quagmire and return to a debt of 60% of GDP.

According to Olman Segura, director of the International Center for Economic Policy for Sustainable Development (Cinpe), for the government to lower the debt / GDP ratio, a clear plan is required to boost trade Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

The specialist Gabriel Alpízar estimates that the process would take no less than four or five years and, for Alberto Franco, the debt will continue to grow until 2024, a year in which the curve could begin to flatten if the appropriate measures are taken.

- paying the bills -

In fact, by asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the quick credit of US$508 million, which has just been approved in Congress, the Government committed to reducing public debt to 50% of GDP by 2034.

At the end of 2019, public debt was equivalent to 58.5% of GDP. In 2020, with the pandemic crisis, it will rise to 70.3% and, next year, it will skyrocket to 80.5%.

Economists Olman Segura and Gabriel Alpízar agree that the Government should not wait any longer to communicate with transparency to the population the seriousness of the situation and implement the high level of discipline that is required to face the task.

The biggest problem with public debt is that it chokes a country’s finances in the same way that loans and credit cards choke many families.

“It is as if a family had their credit card almost full and they have no way to pay the interest; they look for another card to pay the interest on the first one and now they have two, and then you have a third card and a fourth. We are entering a very important crisis and that is where the Government has to consider fiscal discipline,” Segura said.

- paying the bills -

“Either we take our children out of private school, or we sell the car or we spend less a month on gasoline, or we lower our purchases,” added the economist, who believes the goal should be to return to a debt of 60% of GDP, a margin that is still considered extremely high, according to the parameters set in the fiscal rule.

However, it is unlikely that a mess of such magnitude can be repaired quickly.

“It will not be a quick process, because the magnitude of the adjustment to be made in income and expenses is considerable (…) the reduction in the primary deficit may take two or three years, and the fall in the level of public debt at 60% it can take more than ten years, inclusive,” said José Luis Arce.

 

 

Previous articleGovernment of El Salvador wants to reform the Constitution and adapt it to ‘new realities’
Next articleWhy experts are concerned about India’s low death toll
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

IMF: Latin America Will Suffer Worst Economic Crisis in Its History

Latin America Q Costa Rica -
(QREPORTS) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its growth prospects...
Read more

IMF Approves US$504 Million in Emergency Assistance to Costa Rica

Economy Rico -
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approved Costa Rica’s request...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Why experts are concerned about India’s low death toll

CNN -
(CNN) India has one of the world's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates. But the numbers don't tell the whole story. For months, India has been...
Read more
National

Case of María Luisa Cedeño: Autopsy reveals rape and fatal injury to the neck

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The autopsy performed on the murdered anesthesiologist María Luisa Cedeño in Quepos, on July 20, revealed that she had been raped and that...
Expat Focus

BCR on Friday experienced problems. An expat’s story

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - EXPAT FOCUS - The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) on Friday, September 4,  experienced a failure in one of its computer systems....
Business

COVID-19 has changed the way we do business

Q Costa Rica -
The ongoing COVID pandemic has caused fundamental changes in all spheres of life, and it is the same for businesses as well. Many sectors...
Crime

The Nerve: hotel where María Luisa Cedeño was murdered asks for money online

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) With all the gall, Phil Zipin, of Silver Spring, MD, has started a gofundme campaign to raise money to benefit the hotel where...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,327 new cases; Caja will use ICU beds in private hospitals

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For Wednesday, September 9, the first day of the opening phase under a new pandemic management model, the Minister of Health reported 1,327...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.