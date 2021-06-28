Monday 28 June 2021
Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

The volcano located in Guanacaste raised a column 1,500 meters above the crater

by Rico
204

QCOSTARICA – The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday morning erupted with a column that rose at least 1,500 meters above the height of the crater.

According to the preliminary report of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI-UNA), the eruption occurred at 5:42 am and lasted about 3 minutes.

“An eruption is recorded in the Rincón de la Vieja volcano, with a column that rises 1,500 meters above the height of the crater and 3,416 meters (above sea level) (11204.48 ft),” confirmed the experts.

Click here to see the video posted on Facebook by Ovsicori.
Click here for the Ovisicoru webcams.

There were no reports of ashfall or the smell of sulfur.

However, the presence of volcanic material flowing down the adjacent Quebrada Azul, Azul Azufrada and Pénjamo rivers was reported.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn't look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it's accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

