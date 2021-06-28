Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

QCOSTARICA – The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday morning erupted with a column that rose at least 1,500 meters above the height of the crater.

According to the preliminary report of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI-UNA), the eruption occurred at 5:42 am and lasted about 3 minutes.

“An eruption is recorded in the Rincón de la Vieja volcano, with a column that rises 1,500 meters above the height of the crater and 3,416 meters (above sea level) (11204.48 ft),” confirmed the experts.

Click here to see the video posted on Facebook by Ovsicori.

Click here for the Ovisicoru webcams.

There were no reports of ashfall or the smell of sulfur.

However, the presence of volcanic material flowing down the adjacent Quebrada Azul, Azul Azufrada and Pénjamo rivers was reported.

