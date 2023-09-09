Saturday 9 September 2023
Rincon de la Vieja volcano Continuing Activity

NationalGuanacasteNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA -- The OVSICORI-UNA reported that small phreatic events...
QCOSTARICA — The OVSICORI-UNA reported that small phreatic events and gas-and-steam emissions continued at Rincón de la Vieja during August 29 – September 5. Three small eruptive events generated steam-and-gas plumes that rose 2-3 km above the crater rim during 28-29 August.

Rincon de la Vieja volcano

Multiple events produced steam-and-gas plumes during 30-31 August.

At 15:26  on September 1,  an eruptive event generated a steam-and-gas plume that rose 2 km above the crater rim and ejected material onto the flanks.

Small events were detected in infrasound data the following days, and on September 4 a steam-and-gas plume that rose 1 km above the crater rim.

The previous week, August 23-29, the colossus produced a steam-and-gas plume that rose 3 km above the crater rim.

Rinco de la Vieja volcano

The Alert Level remained at Orange (Level 3) Level 3, on a four-level scale.

Visitors are being cautioned to stay within the established safety perimeter during their visit.

Rincón de la Vieja – “The Old Woman’s Corner” – is an active andesitic complex volcano located about 23 km north of Liberia, in Guanacaste.

The name, according to a local legend, is about Princess Curabanda whose lover Mixcoac, chief of a neighboring enemy tribe, who was thrown into the crater by her father Curabande, when he learned about their affair. She went on living on the side of the volcano, giving birth to a son. To be with its father, she threw her son into the volcano, too. She continued to live on the volcano and became a recluse living on the mountain, and was credited with powers of healing.

Rincón de la Vieja stands 1,916 meters (6,286 ft) above sea level, and its summit is the highest point in Rincón de la Vieja National Park, and one of six active Costa Rican volcanoes in Costa Rica: Poás, Irazú, Miravalles, Arenal, and Turrialba.

A live camera feed of Costa Rica’s volcanoes can be found here.

Alert level of Costa Rica’s volcanoes published by the OVSICORI:

