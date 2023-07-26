Wednesday 26 July 2023
type here...
Search

Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

NationalGuanacasteFront Page
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA - As part of the celebrations...
Read more

Organized crime or sicariato is like a cancer that could spread and have serious consequences in Costa Ric

Q COSTA RICA - In a few days, as...
Read more

Minister of Tourism believes that no distinctions should be made between the security of tourists and citizens

Q COSTA RICA - The concept of tourist insecurity...
Read more

Makeup with cannabis arrives in Costa Rica thanks to Revlon

Q COSTA RICA - The Revlon brand opted for...
Read more

Do not drive to work meetings. Grupo Purdy raises awareness of safe mobility.

Q COSTA RICA - Grupo Purdy, a leader in...
Read more

From Wilderness to Winning: Canada’s Slot-Inspired Travel Adventures

Canada is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife,...
Read more

EU identifies Costa Rica as key partner in climate change efforts

Q COSTA RICA (Rio Times) The European Commission President,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536.05 BUY

¢542.75 SELL

26 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA – As part of the celebrations of the 199 years of the annexation of the Nicoya party to Costa Rica (Guanacaste Day) on Tuesday, July 25, President Rodrigo Chaves promised the Guanacastecos an expenditure of ¢600 million to acquire land in order to prevent water issues.

Costa Rica president Rodrigo Chaves on Tuesday, July 25, participating in the celebrations of the 199 years of the annexation of the Nicoya party to Costa Rica (Guanacaste Day)

The money will come from the budget of the Servicio Nacional de Aguas Subterráneas, Riego y Avenamiento (Senara) – National Groundwater, Irrigation and Avenation –  and the amount is to be used to pay for expropriations.

A regulation was also signed that allows a percentage of taxes raised at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia to be destined to the development of tourist infrastructure and the recovery of cultural heritage in Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleOrganized crime or sicariato is like a cancer that could spread and have serious consequences in Costa Ric
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Minister of Tourism believes that no distinctions should be made between the security of tourists and citizens

Q COSTA RICA - The concept of tourist insecurity could cause...
Read more

Makeup with cannabis arrives in Costa Rica thanks to Revlon

Q COSTA RICA - The Revlon brand opted for cannabis seeds...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: