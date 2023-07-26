Rodrigo Chaves promises water for Guanacaste

Q COSTA RICA – As part of the celebrations of the 199 years of the annexation of the Nicoya party to Costa Rica (Guanacaste Day) on Tuesday, July 25, President Rodrigo Chaves promised the Guanacastecos an expenditure of ¢600 million to acquire land in order to prevent water issues.

The money will come from the budget of the Servicio Nacional de Aguas Subterráneas, Riego y Avenamiento (Senara) – National Groundwater, Irrigation and Avenation – and the amount is to be used to pay for expropriations.

A regulation was also signed that allows a percentage of taxes raised at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia to be destined to the development of tourist infrastructure and the recovery of cultural heritage in Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related