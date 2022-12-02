RTV extensions will run from when Dekra opens all the stations

QCOSTARICA -The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) and the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (COSEVI) clarified that the extensions for vehicles for the vehicular inspection (RTV) will begin to apply only when DEKRA opens all 13 stations.

To date, the German company that took over the RTV service has opened only 11 of the 13 stations across the country, behind the last week in November date originally announced the government.

- Advertisement -

DEKRA explained that the 2 stations that are pending to be put into are located in Limón and Puntarenas, whose operation is expected before the end of the year.

“To clear up some confusion that has been generated, ALL Dekra stations must be in service, for the extension period to start running. Since, currently, there are 11 stations in service, and 2 are pending, that (extension) term has not started to run (1, 2, 3 or 4 months, depending on the last digit of the license plate).

“Thus, today, November 30, all plates can circulate legally, even if they do not have the 2022 RTV up to date, and the extension period will be added, to continue circulating without fear of a fine, when Dekra opens all its seasons.

“To clarify doubts about the inspection and its procedures, consult the company in charge of the service, https://www.facebook.com/DEKRACostaRica or the Cosevi: https://www.facebook.com/cosevicr,” states the post on social networks.

That is to say that, for example, a vehicle whose license plate ends in 9 (September), will, if DEKRA does open the remaining two stations by the end of December until March to get the inspection; Vehicles with plates ending in 0 (October) would have to submit to inspection by April.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related