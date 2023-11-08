Russia issues arrest warrant against Costa Rican judge of the International Criminal Court

QCOSTARICA (AFP) Russia issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday against Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godínez, a Costa Rica judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), without specifying the reason, indicated the Russian Ministry of the Interior.
“Wanted in connection with a criminal investigation,” the Interior Ministry notes in its database of wanted persons.
Russia includes the president of the International Criminal Court, Judge Piotr Hofmański (Poland), among its most wanted.
In May, Russia placed ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on the wanted list.
The Russian announcement comes months after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin.
In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the alleged “illegal deportation” of thousands of Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas of the country. These accusations are rejected by Russia.
Although Russia is not a member of the ICC, Putin’s international travel is hampered by this threat of detention.
Last August, for example, he did not attend the BRICS (the emerging-markets group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in South Africa and in September he did not go to the G20 summit in India.