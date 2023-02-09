Thursday 9 February 2023
Ruta 27 closed Sabana to Orotina Feb 12

Closure is from 4:30 am to 9:30 am, in the San Jose - Caldera direction

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Take note that the Ruta 27 will be closed this Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 4:30 am to 8:00 am from La Sabana to Cuidad Colon, in the San Jose – Caldera direction; and from 4:30 am to 9:30 am from Cuidad Colon to Pozón (Orotina), both directions.

The road concessionaire, Globalvia Ruta 27, says by 9:30 am the Route will be fully operational.

The closure is to allow the cycling event Gran Fondo de Andrey Amador to take place.

