Ruta 27 closed Sabana to Orotina Feb 12

QCOSTARICA – Take note that the Ruta 27 will be closed this Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 4:30 am to 8:00 am from La Sabana to Cuidad Colon, in the San Jose – Caldera direction; and from 4:30 am to 9:30 am from Cuidad Colon to Pozón (Orotina), both directions.

The road concessionaire, Globalvia Ruta 27, says by 9:30 am the Route will be fully operational.

- Advertisement -

The closure is to allow the cycling event Gran Fondo de Andrey Amador to take place.

#larutaverdedecr

#viajeseguroporla27

#andreyamador

#gfaa

#ruta27

#viajeinformadoporla27

#nospreocupamosporusted

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related