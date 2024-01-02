Tuesday 2 January 2024
Ruta 27 has higher tolls

Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢519.21 BUY

¢526.88 SELL

29 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — Starting January 1, the tolls on the Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) have increased due to the ordinary quarterly adjustment stipulated in the concession contract, which responds to variations in the dollar exchange rate and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“This is the only adjustment of the year where the US CPI is used and it is what makes the adjustment point upward,” Globalvia, the road concessionaire explained in a statement.

The increase is varied, depending on the toll locations and type of vehicle, ranging from ¢10 to ¢830 colones (such as a mini bus) increase.

The concessionaire highlighted that these rates are 9% lower than those drivers paid a year ago.

The complete information on the toll rates visit the Globalvia website.

Rico
