Ruta 27 tolls drop on February 10

QCOSTARICA – As of 12:01 am on Friday, February 10, the tolls on Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will decrease for the fourth time in the last 6 months.

This is an extraordinary adjustment that occurs in accordance with the provisions of the Concession Contract, and that responds to variations in the dollar exchange rate.

The decrease is ¢160 colones per trip route for light passenger vehicles, while the decrease for heavy vehicles will be up to 630 colones.

For the current and new toll rates visit the Globalvia Ruta 27 website, the concessionaire in charge of the Ruta 27 Costa Rica

