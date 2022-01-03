Ruta 27 will be reversible on Tuesday, January 4

Ruta 27 westbound from Cuidad Colon to Orotinca on reversible from 1 to 7 on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – If you heading to Puntarenas and Guanacaste via the Ruta 27 on Tuesday, January 4, keep in mind that the westbound lanes between Cuidad Colon and Pozón (Orotina), will be closed from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The closure is to apply the “reversible lanes” to allow vacationers an easier return home, as was on Sunday afternoon, January 2.

What this means is that for traffic from San Jose headed to Caldera, between 1 pm and 7 pm, will have to use an alternate route, such as the Ruta 1 (Interamericana Norte), the Aguacate (old road to Jaco or the road to Orotina via Puriscal.

For the adventurous heading to Guanacaste, they can take the road to La Fortuna, Arenal to Cañas; and for those heading to the southern zone, the Puriscal road with a turn off to Parrita or really, really long route, the Interamericana Sur (Ruta 2) to Perez Zeledon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

