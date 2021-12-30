Ruta 27 will have a reversible lane on Sunday

QCOSTARICA – To facilitate the return of vacationers back to the GAM, the Ruta 27 will have reversible lanes on Sunday, January 2, 2022, between Pozón (Orotina) and Ciudad Colón.

The reversibility operation will be on both dates from 1 pm to 7 pm, that is the lanes westbound from Cuidad Colon and access along the route to Pozon will be closed, to allow eastbound traffic to use all the lanes from 2 pm to 6 pm. The difference between closing hours and reversibility corresponds to the closing and opening processes, which take one hour for the operation to be carried out safely.

The maximum speed allowed during reversibility will be 60 km/h, as such signs will be temporarily changed and there will be control operations by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police).

Traffic headed westbound are reminded that during the hours in which reversibility is in force, must use existing alternative routes:

Ruta 3, through Atenas- Aguacate-Orotina

Ruta 1, through Cambronero.

Ruta 239, Ciudad Colón – Puriscal – San Pablo – Turrubares to Orotina.

To know the status of the route or request assistance, users can call the Ruta 27 Control Center at 2588-4040, visit the Globlavia website or Twitter.

