Ruta 32 remains closed due to weather conditions

MOPT explained that the closure is due to the climatic conditions of the area

QCOSTARICA – For the second day in a row, the Ruta 32, San Jose – Limon, through the Braulio Carrillo National Park, remains closed to vehicular traffic due to the weather conditions.

This Wednesday morning it has been more than 36 hours since transit authorities decided to close the passage and stay closed pending an analysis on the weather conditions.

Since Monday, it has been raining in many parts of the country, the closure is preventive in that the section of the Ruta 32 that weaves through the national park is prone to landslides and has been the scene of fatal accidents, that includes vehicles going of the cliffs at hairpin turns.

This morning, machinery was expected to arrive on scene to begin any clean up operations.

Alternate routes to and from Limon include:

Ruta 10: Limón-Siquirres-Turrialba-Cartago

Bajo de Chilamate-Vuelta de Kopper (towards the North Zone)

Sarapiquí by Vara Blanca (Heredia)

The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) assured that the constant entry of humidity into the country will continue and, therefore, cloudy and rainy weather will persist in the northern regions, the Caribbean, and to a lesser extent in the Central Valley.

“In the area it is raining a lot, there are falling materials and it is very windy. As long as these weather conditions remain, the route will be closed and we do not have an hour before possible opening. It is very difficult for the teams to work in these conditions, due to the danger that it represents for them,” said the MOPT’s press office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

