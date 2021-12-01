Home National Ruta 32 remains closed due to weather conditions

Ruta 32 remains closed due to weather conditions

MOPT explained that the closure is due to the climatic conditions of the area

By
Rico
-
11

QCOSTARICA – For the second day in a row, the Ruta 32, San Jose – Limon, through the Braulio Carrillo National Park, remains closed to vehicular traffic due to the weather conditions.

Acces to the Ruta 32 through the Braulio Carrillo National Park remained closed this Wednesday morning

This Wednesday morning it has been more than 36 hours since transit authorities decided to close the passage and stay closed pending an analysis on the weather conditions.

Since Monday, it has been raining in many parts of the country, the closure is preventive in that the section of the Ruta 32 that weaves through the national park is prone to landslides and has been the scene of fatal accidents, that includes vehicles going of the cliffs at hairpin turns.

This morning, machinery was expected to arrive on scene to begin any clean up operations.

Alternate routes to and from Limon include:

  • Ruta 10: Limón-Siquirres-Turrialba-Cartago
  • Bajo de Chilamate-Vuelta de Kopper (towards the North Zone)
  • Sarapiquí by Vara Blanca (Heredia)

The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) assured that the constant entry of humidity into the country will continue and, therefore, cloudy and rainy weather will persist in the northern regions, the Caribbean, and to a lesser extent in the Central Valley.

Landslides in the section of the Río Frío crossing, on the ruta 32. (Photo Reiner Montero, GN correspondent)

“In the area it is raining a lot, there are falling materials and it is very windy. As long as these weather conditions remain, the route will be closed and we do not have an hour before possible opening. It is very difficult for the teams to work in these conditions, due to the danger that it represents for them,” said the MOPT’s press office.

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.