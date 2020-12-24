Wednesday, 23 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

Sanitary measures for the end and beginning of the year

Measures will apply to the entire country equally. Starting Thursday December 31st, vehicles may not circulate after 7:00 pm except for exceptions.

by Rico
44

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary measures will remain unchanged for this weekend, however, beginning on Thursday, December 31, vehicles may not circulate after 7:00 pm to 5:00 am except for exceptions.

During the day Thursday plates ending in 7 & 8 may not circulate. All establishments with a public health permit will be closed as of 7:00 pm and until 5:00 am. The list of exceptions will be maintained (supermarkets, medical centers, home delivery, hotels, among others).

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (January 1, 2 & 3): Vehicles may not circulate after 8:00 pm, save with exceptions. During the day Friday, vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 may not circulate. Establishments with a public health permit will be closed starting at 8:00 pm and until 5:00 pm. No plates are restricted for Saturday and Sunday (January 2 & 3).  The list of exceptions will be maintained.

January measures: From January 04 to 17

During the first two weeks of January (from Monday 4 to Sunday 17) there will be a reduction in the capacity of bars and casinos to 25%, the national parks will be able to operate with a capacity of 50%, and the beaches are only enabled from 5:00 am to 2:30 pm.

From January 4 and throughout the month, the vehicle restriction schedule is maintained; as it has been working during the month of December: Monday through Friday from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day and Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

- Advertisement -

As of January 9 and during the remaining weekends of the month only even plates may circulate on Saturdays and odd plates on Sunday.

During the week, non-essential businesses must close at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm.

Details are published at presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19: Costa Rica will receives the first vaccines against Wednesday night; application begins tomorrow
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19: Costa Rica will receives the first vaccines against Wednesday night; application begins tomorrow

QCOSTARICA - Contrary to tougher sanitary measures expected to be announced...
Read more

Costa Rica hospitals with limited beds available in critical intensive care

QCOSTARICA - Only nine critical intensive care beds were unoccupied at...
Read more

MOST READ

Pfizer clarifies: arrival Covid-19 vaccine to Costa Rica depends on the Health authorities

Economic Recovery

Unemployment in Costa Rica expected to rise in January, according to employers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In January unemployment is expected to increase, while the economic recovery would suffer a setback, according to several business leaders consulted. The rise...
News

Costa Rica’s Tourism reports losses of $3 billion and affecting 100,000 families

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Around US$3 billion in losses and direct impact on some 100,000 people are part of the effects caused by the crisis in...
Business

California Pizza Kitchen Coming to San Jose, Costa Rica Airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - California Pizza Kitchen announced its partnership with leading Costa Rica-based specialty retailer Morpho Travel Retail, a subsidiary of Grupo Britt, expanding CPK’s...
Coronavirus

7 facts and 4 unknowns about the coronavirus vaccines

Q Costa Rica -
(POLITIFACT) The distribution of coronavirus vaccines begins a hopeful new phase of the pandemic but will have to wait. This guide presents some key facts...
Health

Director of the Alajuela hospital: “I remember March 6 with unknown anguish”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  had assumed the directorship of the San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital only two weeks when she had to face her first case...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.