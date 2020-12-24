Sanitary measures for the end and beginning of the year

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary measures will remain unchanged for this weekend, however, beginning on Thursday, December 31, vehicles may not circulate after 7:00 pm to 5:00 am except for exceptions.

During the day Thursday plates ending in 7 & 8 may not circulate. All establishments with a public health permit will be closed as of 7:00 pm and until 5:00 am. The list of exceptions will be maintained (supermarkets, medical centers, home delivery, hotels, among others).

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (January 1, 2 & 3): Vehicles may not circulate after 8:00 pm, save with exceptions. During the day Friday, vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 may not circulate. Establishments with a public health permit will be closed starting at 8:00 pm and until 5:00 pm. No plates are restricted for Saturday and Sunday (January 2 & 3). The list of exceptions will be maintained.

January measures: From January 04 to 17

During the first two weeks of January (from Monday 4 to Sunday 17) there will be a reduction in the capacity of bars and casinos to 25%, the national parks will be able to operate with a capacity of 50%, and the beaches are only enabled from 5:00 am to 2:30 pm.

From January 4 and throughout the month, the vehicle restriction schedule is maintained; as it has been working during the month of December: Monday through Friday from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day and Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

- Advertisement -

As of January 9 and during the remaining weekends of the month only even plates may circulate on Saturdays and odd plates on Sunday.

During the week, non-essential businesses must close at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm.

Details are published at presidencia.go.cr/alertas.