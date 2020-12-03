Thursday, 3 December 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Saturated with covid-19 patients, Perez Zeledon hospital makes forced “megatransfer”

The covid-19 care unit reached 200% occupation; this is the first transfer of this magnitude in the pandemic

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – About 60 officials from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), worked in coordination with the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) to transfer 11 covid-19 patients in delicate condition from the Escalante Pradilla Hospital, in Pérez Zeledón, to medical centers in the greater metropolitan area (GAM).

The Specialized Center for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (Ceaco) received three patients, the San Juan de Dios, two; the Calderón Guardia, two; the Hospital México, one; the Max Peralta in Cartago, one; and the National Psychiatric Hospital, two.

- Advertisement -

All patients reached are reported stable after the transfer Wednesday afternoon.

Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the Ministry of Health, pointed out that there had been an increase in people interned at Escalante Pradilla.

“We had an overload of more than 200% in beds of the covid-19 unit (in the Perez Zeledon hospital). There was an exponential increase in hospitalizations. And there are also several infected specialists who had to be sent home,” Ruiz said at a press conference.

Carlos Argüello, interim director of the Perez Zeledon hospital, explained that the medical center has the capacity for 15 patients with covid-19, however, there were 41, so it was necessary to request support from other centers in the CCSS network.

- Advertisement -

According to data shared  Tuesday night on the Ministry of Health, 77% of those who were admitted to this hospital with covid-19 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,168 new cases of covid-19 across the country, for a total of 141,340, of which 121,427 are Costa Ricans and 19,913 foreigners.

The number of people in hospital, across the country, on Wednesday was 572, of which 206 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The sharp rise in hospitalization is nearing a collapse of the CCSS’s capacity. And to alleviate that pressure, the CCSS has turned to private hospitals where 20 patients are currently getting medical care.

On Wednesday, 8 deaths were reported, for a total now of 1,739, of which 1,084 are men and 655 women, ranging in age from 9 to 101 years.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBill would allow invasive tracking with facial recognition
Next articleCarlos Alvarado: ‘Yes, we are going to go to the IMF’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 the leading cause of deaths in Costa Rica

Health Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - COVID-19 is already the leading cause of death in...
Read more

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: new daily dases drop dramatically; hospitalizations way up

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For three consecutive days, the numbers of new cases...
Read more

MOST READ

Cuba

CUBA: Rare protest held against artist crackdown

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA – More than 150 people demonstrated outside of Cuba’s Culture Ministry on Friday in a rare protest against a recent crackdown on...
Read more
Health

Saturated with covid-19 patients, Perez Zeledon hospital makes forced “megatransfer”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - About 60 officials from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), worked in coordination with the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and Policia...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: new daily dases drop dramatically; hospitalizations way up

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For three consecutive days, the numbers of new cases has been below 1,000 daily, on Tuesday, December 1, the Ministry of Health...
Scams

Ghost lodging: the new way to scam families on vacation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If it seems better than expected, the ads for beach houses, with private pools, perfect for families who want to take a...
Economy

Consumer pessimism in Costa Rica decreased a bit at the end of 2020

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican consumers remain pessimistic regarding their assessment of the economy, although there is a slighlty better perception than in the previous...
Front Page

Happy “No Army” Day!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Today, December 1, is a legal holiday in Costa Rica. Although the country had the day off on Monday, today there are...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.