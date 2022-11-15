Say goodbye to the rainy season, as Costa Rica transitions to the dry season!

The transition to the dry season has started. Experts indicate we will have three cold snaps in the coming months.

QCOSTARICA – The CNE lowered the alert status for rains in the North Pacific and Central Valley, due to the decrease in rainfall as a result of the transition to the dry season in these regions during the course of the week.

The Caribbean Slope, North Zone, Central Pacific and South Pacific are under a green alert.

While the rains diminish and end, the first empuje frío (a sudden, brief spell of cold weather or cold snap) generated low temperatures and trade winds on Monday.

According to experts, from now until February the country may be affected by at least three cold snaps.

The first cold push of the season affects the national territory from this Monday.

“It is likely that we will have three cold snaps during this period,” explained IMN meteorologist, Daniel Poleo.

The weather expert added that “these (cold snaps) will be intense”.

While November 15 is the date usually associated with the rainy season, in reality, the date is used to indicate the start of a transition period that can last several weeks.

Costa Rica has two seasons: dry and rainy (also called “green”).

Does it rain during the dry season in Costa Rica? Of course. In particular, during the transition, the rains will continue to be present, though not as intense as in the months prior to the transition. This is followed by nearly no rainfall between January and April.

From the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the forecast for his Tuesday:

The increase in the intensity of the Trade winds in the western Caribbean Sea causes a greater contribution of humidity towards Central America from this maritime sector. This causes more cloudy conditions and some precipitation in the Caribbean and Northern Zone regions.

At the same time, the Intertropical Convergence Zone -in the Pacific Ocean – will be located in the south of the country, but it will continue to provide moisture from this maritime sector to the regions of the Pacific slope; therefore, scattered showers are expected in these places mainly in the afternoon.

Finally, the Central Valley will be influenced by the weather conditions of both maritime sectors, with cloudiness varying from partial to total during the day and possible rains from the highlands to the north of the region.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

