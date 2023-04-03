Monday 3 April 2023
Semana Santa 2023 has arrived

The Semana Santa holiday runs to April 9

By Rico
Semana Santa 2023 has arrived

QCOSTARICA - Semana Santa (Holy Week) began this past...
Judges ask Rodrigo Chaves to present evidence after accusing them of negotiating sentences

QCOSTARICA - Once again, Costa Rican president Rodrigo Chaves...
Costa Rican passport among the top 10 most powerful in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is among the top 10...
United States Announces $25 Million to Strengthen Costa Rica’s Cybersecurity  

QCOSTARICA - the United States and Costa Rica affirmed...
US Embassy Costa Rica Semana Santa 2023 Hours

QCOSTARICA - The Embassy and the Consular Section of...
What is Copart & IAAI Auto Auction Bid History?

Are you considering bidding on an automobile at auction...
Top Five Industries for Job Seekers in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is experiencing a booming and diverse economy...
QCOSTARICA – Semana Santa (Holy Week) began this past weekend and will end on Sunday, April 9. This year, with the transfer of the April 11 holiday to Monday, the Semana Santa holiday extends to Monday, April 10.

While the holiday, for many, is an entire week, the legal holidays are Thursday (April 6), Friday (April 7) and Monday (April 10), days when pay is mandatory and double pay if required to work.

Traditionally, the holiday is for visit to the mountains, resorts and beaches in different parts of the country, while others choose to stay put, take time to spend at home.

For those traveling outside the country during Semana Santa, Guatemala, Colombia and Mexico are the favorite destinations, according to the Asociación Costarricense de Agencias de Viajes (ACAV) – Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies.

Being a religious holiday, the Catholic Church calls the faithful to participate in religious activities that the parishes across the country prepare.

The message of the bishops of the Catholic Church is that, once the difficult moments of the pandemic have been overcome, it is time to live this week in reflection, family unity, austerity and prayer.

In San José, for example, German Rodríguez, prefect of the Metropolitan Cathedral, explained that this Monday, April 3, a Stations of the Cross will be held at 7:00 pm that will leave the municipal markets of San José.

In San Carlos, Gerardo Mora, spokesman for the Diocese of Ciudad Quesada, invites the faithful to the activities that will be offered to the public.

The parish of San Isidro de Pérez Zeledón will hold the Eucharist this Monday at 9:00 am.

The Episcopal Conference called on the faithful to actively participate in this Holy Week.

 

