Semana Santa 2023 has arrived

QCOSTARICA – Semana Santa (Holy Week) began this past weekend and will end on Sunday, April 9. This year, with the transfer of the April 11 holiday to Monday, the Semana Santa holiday extends to Monday, April 10.

While the holiday, for many, is an entire week, the legal holidays are Thursday (April 6), Friday (April 7) and Monday (April 10), days when pay is mandatory and double pay if required to work.

Traditionally, the holiday is for visit to the mountains, resorts and beaches in different parts of the country, while others choose to stay put, take time to spend at home.

For those traveling outside the country during Semana Santa, Guatemala, Colombia and Mexico are the favorite destinations, according to the Asociación Costarricense de Agencias de Viajes (ACAV) – Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies.

Being a religious holiday, the Catholic Church calls the faithful to participate in religious activities that the parishes across the country prepare.

The message of the bishops of the Catholic Church is that, once the difficult moments of the pandemic have been overcome, it is time to live this week in reflection, family unity, austerity and prayer.

In San José, for example, German Rodríguez, prefect of the Metropolitan Cathedral, explained that this Monday, April 3, a Stations of the Cross will be held at 7:00 pm that will leave the municipal markets of San José.

In San Carlos, Gerardo Mora, spokesman for the Diocese of Ciudad Quesada, invites the faithful to the activities that will be offered to the public.

The parish of San Isidro de Pérez Zeledón will hold the Eucharist this Monday at 9:00 am.

The Episcopal Conference called on the faithful to actively participate in this Holy Week.

