Tuesday 19 April 2022
Semana Santa left 12 dead on the road as a result of traffic accidents

When taking into account those who died on the way to or in hospital the number is more than 40 during the eight-day holiday

HQNational
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The recently completed Semana Santa (Easter Week) left a total of 12 people dead at the scene of a traffic accident in various parts of the country.

However, if counting those who perished on their way to or later in hospital, the number is at least 40 or an average of five people daily during the holiday eight-day holiday.

The fatal incidents included pedestrians hit by vehicles.

“What the data shows is that, regardless of whether you go for a walk, take long trips, or close to home, prudence should always accompany us, not abusing speed, not driving if you feel tired or if have been drinking, do not risk unnecessarily, as in the case of the motorcyclist who began to zigzag the folding poles of Route 32, or the case of the small passenger vehicle detained with almost 13 occupants,” said Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police).

Despite the fact that since 2014 the vehicle in which the most people die is the motorcycle, the light passenger vehicle was the one that claimed the most lives this Semana Santa, followed by people on bicycles and in third place, motorcycles.

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

