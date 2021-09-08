Wednesday 8 September 2021
type here...
Search

September 15 holiday moves to Monday 13th

The approved bill No.21941 in July 2020, moves a number of holidays to Mondays as an incentive for local tourism

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

September 15 holiday moves to Monday 13th

QCOSTARICA - As a result of the modification to...
Read more

Zara Rutherford makes stopover in Costa Rica on her flight around the world

QCOSTARICA - The Tobías Bolaños airport, in Pavas, received...
Read more

Guanacaste airport adds third month with passenger traffic similar to the prepandemic

QCOSTARICA - Total passenger traffic through the Guanacaste Airport,...
Read more

Mu variant of coronavirus: what we know about this mutation present in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - All viruses change over time. SARS-CoV-2 has...
Read more

Private hospitals reiterate offer to the CCSS offer to take on non-covid cases

QCOSTARICA - Private medical centers reiterated this week their...
Read more

50 years ago: New Pavas airport convinces Don Pepe

TODAY COSTA RICA -  The Pavas airport - Aeropuerto...
Read more

Will it be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours?

QCOSTARICA - Driving to and from Barranca, Puntarenas to...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – As a result of the modification to article 148 of the Labor Code, the September 15 holiday (Independence Day) is moved to Monday, September 13.

Immigration checkpoint at the San Jose airport. File photo.

For travelers through land borders, important to note the hours of operation of border posts on the holiday as follows:

  • The Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Josea airport (SJO) is 24 hours
  • The Daniel Oduber International Airport or Guanacaste (LIR), hours are from 5 am to 12 midnight
  • The Peñas Blancas land border with Nicaragua, 6 am to 6 pm
  • The Las Tablillas land border with Nicaragua, 7 am to 3 pm
  • The Paso Canoas land border with Panama, 6 am to 6 pm
  • The Sixaola land border with Panama, 7 am to 5 pm
  • The Sabalito land border with Panama, 8 am to 4 pm<
- Advertisement -

ALL other DGME – immigration service – central offices in La Uruca (San Jose) and regional offices will remain closed.

You can review requirements and request your appointment for different procedures through the web www.migracion.go.cr.

Following is a chart of Costa Rica holidays that are moved to Mondays for 2021-2024 by EY Law. All other holidays are celebrated on the date and day they fall on.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleZara Rutherford makes stopover in Costa Rica on her flight around the world
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Three holidays coming up: July 25, August 2 and August 15

QCOSTARICA - Between now and the end of August there are...
Read more

Ruta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific

QCOSTARICA - Globalvía, the concessionaire of ruta 27 to Caldera, reported...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fashion & Beauty

There is a new queen: Valeria Rees is designated as Miss Costa Rica 2021

QCOSTARICA -The Miss Costa Rica Organization chose Valeria Rees...
Health

Covid-19 vaccination continues with advance of second doses this week

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.