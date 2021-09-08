September 15 holiday moves to Monday 13th

QCOSTARICA – As a result of the modification to article 148 of the Labor Code, the September 15 holiday (Independence Day) is moved to Monday, September 13.

For travelers through land borders, important to note the hours of operation of border posts on the holiday as follows:

The Juan Santamaría International Airport or San Josea airport (SJO) is 24 hours

The Daniel Oduber International Airport or Guanacaste (LIR), hours are from 5 am to 12 midnight

The Peñas Blancas land border with Nicaragua, 6 am to 6 pm

The Las Tablillas land border with Nicaragua, 7 am to 3 pm

The Paso Canoas land border with Panama, 6 am to 6 pm

The Sixaola land border with Panama, 7 am to 5 pm

The Sabalito land border with Panama, 8 am to 4 pm<

ALL other DGME – immigration service – central offices in La Uruca (San Jose) and regional offices will remain closed.

You can review requirements and request your appointment for different procedures through the web www.migracion.go.cr.

Following is a chart of Costa Rica holidays that are moved to Mondays for 2021-2024 by EY Law. All other holidays are celebrated on the date and day they fall on.

