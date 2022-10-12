Seventh case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed the seventh case of monkeypox in Costa Rica, a 34-year-old man whose symptoms were fever and headaches.

The patient went for a medical consultation on October 9, with the results confirmed on Tuesday by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja.

The patient currently is not hospitalized and the respective health order was issued, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health follows up on direct contacts, traceability, and complaince with the isolation order.

