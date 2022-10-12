Seventh case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed the seventh case of monkeypox in Costa Rica, a 34-year-old man whose symptoms were fever and headaches.
The patient went for a medical consultation on October 9, with the results confirmed on Tuesday by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja.
- Advertisement -
The patient currently is not hospitalized and the respective health order was issued, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health follows up on direct contacts, traceability, and complaince with the isolation order.
- Advertisement -