Wednesday 12 October 2022
Seventh case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa Rica

The symptoms presented by the latest patient were fever and headaches

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed the seventh case of monkeypox in Costa Rica, a 34-year-old man whose symptoms were fever and headaches.

The patient went for a medical consultation on October 9, with the results confirmed on Tuesday by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja.

The patient currently is not hospitalized and the respective health order was issued, meanwhile, the Ministry of Health follows up on direct contacts, traceability, and complaince with the isolation order.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

