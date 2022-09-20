Shocking video shows bus and motorcyclist before fall off embankment in Cambronero

QCOSTARICA – On Saturday, September 17, at around 4:30 pm, a few hours after the Cambronero sector of the Ruta 1 was reopened due to a landslide in another area of the sector the day before, an unfortunate tragedy claimed the lives of 9 people and dozens injured.

A driver identified with the TikTok user @lic_davidhdez uploaded a video that shows the Alfaro company bus and a motorcyclist coming from behind seconds before the tragedy when the tail end of the bus and motorcyclist were hit by debris from a landslide on the road, dragging the bus and motorcycle to 75-meter free-fall drop off the side of the road.

(If you cannot see the above video, click here)

According to preliminary information provided by Juan Pablo Calvo, head of the San Ramón, Alajuela, Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) office, the tragedy occurred at 4:30 pm.

This sector of Ruta 1 (west of San Ramon) had been closed since Friday and reopened Saturday at 1:30 in the afternoon, and three hours later the unfortunate event. According to the bus company, the unit, with some 60 passengers on board, had left San Jose around 2:30 pm.

On Sunday, the rescue of the survivors and extraction of the deceased was carried out. For Monday, what was left was to extract the mangled wreckage, which was impeded by inclement weather.

This morning, Tuesday, five heavy-duty two trucks will attempt to complete the task of extraction.

