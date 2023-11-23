Thursday 23 November 2023
“Sicariato” will be punished with 35 years in jail

Adults who promote murder for hire in minors would face prison sentences above 25 years

National
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢527.78 BUY

¢534.70 SELL

23 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — The wave of unparalleled violence in Costa Rica, with the majority murders being for hire or ‘Sicariato’ in Spanish, has prompted lawmakers to take action. One legislator, David Segura, of the Nueva Republica, presented a bill to harden prison sentences against the Sicariato.

Specifically, Segura proposes to create the figure of ‘Sicariato’ in the Criminal Code.

If the bill is approved as it is, the penalty for sicario would be a penalty of 20 to 35 years in prison.

In addition, additional prison time would be for adults who promote Sicariato, the penalty would be at least 25 years.

Also, the bill proposes sanctions to those who offer or advertise for murder for hire with prison sentences of 5 to 7 years.

“From the Legislative Assembly we must continue working strongly in proposals of law that reduce insecurity, by imposing high prison sentences to Sicariato, so that those responsible are in jail today and those who are still considering charging for killing people think twice before doing so, ”said Deputy Segura.

The initiative has the support of lawmakers of various political factions and their progress is subject to the will of President Rodrigo Chaves. 

The law proposal arises at a time when Costa Rica lives a wave of unparalleled violence.

So far this year, the Orgamismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), reporters 818 homicides. That number is expected to reach 900 or even pass it, by the end of the year.

 

