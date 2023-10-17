Strong earthquake was felt Monday afternoon in different parts of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — Monday afternoon, many in different parts of Costa Rica, felt the strong earthquake occurred.

The event, registering a magnitude of 4.0, occurred after 5:26 pm Monday, at a depth of 16 kilometers, 4.5 km from the community of Piedras Negras de Mora, north of Pursical, west of Cuidad Colon, in the province of San Jose.

According to the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica, the origin is due to a local fault.

According to reports, the quake was felt strongest in Desamparados, Belén, Atenas, Aserrí, Grecia, and Santa Ana, among other communities in the Central Valley.

