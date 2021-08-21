Stryker Continues Expansion in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced it will establish a global procurement center in its San Jose, Costa Rica, facility located in the San Antonio Business Park in Heredia.

This global center will service North America procurement activities.

In the first phase of hiring, the rapidly growing company plans to fill up to 100 positions to support purchasing, reporting, supplier management and administrative activities. This is in addition to the more than 350 finance positions already in Costa Rica and expands to two additional floors in the San Antonio Business Park facility.

“We are establishing a global procurement center in Costa Rica based on its well-developed business ecosystem and wide pool of talent to support our business needs,” said Rodrigo Cal, Vice President, Financial Services, Stryker. “We already have an existing infrastructure in Costa Rica supporting our global finance team and this move will support our world-class procurement and related operations.”

Andrés Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade, was pleased with the news and emphasized, “Since Stryker’s establishment in the country, we have witnessed their commitment to Costa Rica and our people. This expansion, by a top leader in the medical technology industry, is a clear reflection of this commitment, which now brings 100 new job opportunities to join the 350 local employees who already work for the company. We want companies like Stryker to continue investing, growing, and creating both value and quality jobs in our country. Therefore, we continue to work diligently to improve our country’s competitiveness.”

“Stryker is looking for qualified candidates who want to work for a global company that helps its customers improve patient and healthcare outcomes every day,” said Dale C. Pease, CPSM, Senior Director, Global Procurement, for Stryker. “This is the next step in our global procurement’s transformation strategy to design a world-class procurement organization and we need talented and goal-driven individuals to join our team and help us achieve our goal.”

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director at CINDE, added, “Since Stryker’s arrival in the country, just two years ago, the company has demonstrated exceptional growth in Costa Rica. We celebrate and appreciate the trust they have placed in our nation, through the expansion of their operations to include a global procurement center. Costa Rica offers an ideal business environment, where digital capabilities evolve rapidly to respond to the needs of Industry 4.0. Stryker’s performance contributes to our services sector, which represents 8.1% of Costa Rica’s gross domestic product, thanks to the export of knowledge-intensive services, according to data from PROCOMER and the Central Bank. Fourteen years ago, that percentage was only 3.9% – a clear demonstration of how Costa Rica has established itself as a strategic destination to deliver knowledge to the world.”

The company will hire candidates with experience across the spectrum of supply chain, including purchasing, planning, spend analysis and process improvement.

To apply, please visit the Stryker Careers site.

